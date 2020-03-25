West Virginia jumps to 39 positive cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday evening.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, there are currently 39 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

Berkeley (2)

Harrison (3)

Jackson (2)

Jefferson (3)

Kanawha (4)

Marshall (2)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (16)

Preston (1)

Putnam (1)

Tucker (2)

Wood (1)

Tests have come back negative for 759 state residents. Six tests are still pending.

Gov. Jim Justice declared Wednesday, March 25 a Day of Prayer. The ceremony will take place at noon.

The governor’s Stay at Home Order went into effect at 8 p.m., shutting down all ‘nonessential businesses.’

