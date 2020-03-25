Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

West Virginia jumps to 39 positive cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday evening.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, there are currently 39 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

  • Berkeley (2)
  • Harrison (3)
  • Jackson (2)
  • Jefferson (3)
  • Kanawha (4)
  • Marshall (2)
  • Mercer (2)
  • Monongalia (16)
  • Preston (1)
  • Putnam (1)
  • Tucker (2)
  • Wood (1)

Tests have come back negative for 759 state residents. Six tests are still pending.

Gov. Jim Justice declared Wednesday, March 25 a Day of Prayer. The ceremony will take place at noon.

The governor’s Stay at Home Order went into effect at 8 p.m., shutting down all ‘nonessential businesses.’

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter