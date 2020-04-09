Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

West Virginia musician goes quarantine caroling

Coronavirus

by: Haley Kosik

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – As West Virginians enter week three of the stay-at-home order, many may be feeling lonely or down in the dumps. Christopher Vincent wants to change that through the power of music.

He loaded up a wagon with music equipment and went door to door “quarantine caroling” on Charleston’s East End.

“I’ve performed in front of thousands of people before and it’s not very gratifying. I like connecting with people, talking with people…” said Vincent.

His short performances brought out many smiles and few tears of joy, when times are tough.

Vincent has lived in the Capital City for six years and is a member of the band Qiet. He said he plans on caroling more, and yes, he does take requests.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter