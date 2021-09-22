West Virginia reaches 1,000 hospitalizations for the first time

During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice reported that the number of West Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19 has hit an unfortunate milestone. However, at the same time, the state’s total number of active cases has begun to decline rapidly.

West Virginia saw a new record high for total hospitalizations Wednesday, reaching exactly 1,000. The state saw a small decrease in the number of patients in ICUs with 280 (down from a peak of 292 on Monday), while the number of patients on ventilators has once again matched the pandemic peak of 168.

The statewide death toll from COVID-19 has reached 3,467, with 43 more deaths being reported since the Governor’s previous briefing on Monday.

“Just think of the amount of wisdom that’s gone,” Gov. Justice said. “Think about the families sitting around for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner. What kind of void are we going to have? And how many more are we going to lose?

“We have the power to stop it,” Gov. Justice continued. “We have all got to step up, united together, and get vaccinated. That’s the way to stop it.”

The Governor went on to add, however, that despite the deaths and hospitalizations, West Virginia may finally be turning the corner with the latest surge brought on by the Delta variant.

For the first time since early July, West Virginia’s active case count has dropped for five consecutive days – and the numbers are falling rapidly.

After setting a new all-time pandemic peak of 29,744 active cases on Friday last week, that figure has now dropped to 15,280.

These numbers reflect a decrease of 48.6% in just five days.