West Virginia releases plan for vaccine as cases pile up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has released a draft plan for rolling out a coronavirus vaccine, starting with medical workers and gradually bringing it to other essential workers and to the general public.

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday ruled out any new shutdowns on businesses and other public life even as cases continued to pile up in the state.

He said additional restrictions would only come if the state starts seeing many more deaths due to COVID-19.

He most recently tightened an indoor mask requirement at all public settings.

The state reported 717 new confirmed cases on Wednesday and 14 new deaths.