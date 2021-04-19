West Virginia Removes Social Gathering Limitations

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced he will sign an executive order that will remove social gathering limitations.

“These orders were absolutely necessary to keep our people safe, to keep our businesses afloat and to keep us on the right track. And we have lead the nation over and over,” said Gov. Justice. “But, it can be confusing for the public to keep track of all the different orders, so today I am signing a new executive order that’s cleaning up and doing away with a great, great many of the executive orders that have been in place.”

Gov. Justice said the mask mandate will still be in place.

“The ones that will remain in effect are orders that suspend regulations and make access to health care, business licensing and other aspects of your life easy,” said Gov. Justice. “I am also leaving in place a requirement that all health care facilities and providers in our state remain diligent with plans for surge capacity and PPE in case we ever need it again”