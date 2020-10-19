West Virginia reports another weekly record in virus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has set a record for the second straight week for the number of weekly statewide confirmed coronavirus cases as officials continue to urge widespread testing.

The 1,644 positive cases reported from Oct. 12 through Sunday shattered the mark of 1,350 cases set in the previous week.

The state surpassed 200 positive daily virus cases for the first time on Aug. 30.

It has hit that mark 19 times since, including a record 334 cases last Thursday.

Gov. Jim Justice has pushed for more aggressive testing statewide in order to identify people who otherwise may not be showing symptoms before they spread the virus to others.