West Virginia rolls out phase 2 of vaccine plan: Who’s in phase 2?

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his coronavirus briefing Gov. Justice went into more detail on the state’s plan for Phase 2 distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As previously announced, Phase 1 of vaccine distribution includes those at the highest risk of serious complications from COVID-19, as well as individuals who are essential frontline workers fighting this pandemic. Phase 1 is broken down into four subsections:



Phase 1-A: Hospital, long-term care facility and staff, and pharmacies.

Phase 1-B: Community infrastructure and emergency response, public health officials, and first responders.

Phase 1-C: Other healthcare workers, like home health providers (Initial emphasis on individuals age 50 and above).

Phase 1-D: Teachers and education staff in higher education and K-12 and other sectors for critical services for our state, such as utility and transportation workers (Initial emphasis on individuals age 50 and above).

Phase 2 of vaccine distribution includes the general populace. Current estimates indicate that Phase 2 may begin as early as March 2021.

Phase 2 is broken down into three subsections:

Phase 2-A will include those who are most vulnerable in the general population. An initial emphasis will be placed on individuals over age 60, beginning with the oldest and working backward. From there priority will then be given to those over age 50 with pre-existing health problems with a note from a physician.

Phase 2-B will focus on those who did not receive a vaccine in Phase 1-C and Phase 1-D, again prioritizing those age 50 and above.

Phase 2-C will be the point in time where all West Virginians who want a vaccine will be able to receive one.