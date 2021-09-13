West Virginia sets 2 daily records for positive virus cases

Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia set two daily records in the past week for positive coronavirus cases as the pandemic continues to ravage the state.

According to state health data, Thursday’s total of confirmed cases was a record 1,738, only to be broken by Saturday’s total of 1,821.

The previous one-day high of more than 1,700 was set on Dec. 31.

The statewide total of 7,849 positive cases for the six days ending Saturday has already passed the seven-day total for the previous week. week was the second-highest during the pandemic.

The number of active virus cases statewide has more than doubled in the past three weeks.

