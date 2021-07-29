West Virginia to begin COVID-19 trial on vaccinated people

(WTRF)- During his Thursday coronavirus briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he will be asking those who are vaccinated to help with a trial because of fear of the Delta variant.

Gov. Justice called the trial the ‘Battlefield Assessment.’

This assessment will be completely voluntary and West Virginia is asking for those 60 and older to be a part of the trial.

Part of the assessment will be having blood drawn and medical officials will check the antibody levels and will get data.

There was no word, at this time, on how to be assigned to the trial.

Gov. Justice said that West Virginia is in talks with Pfizer to get a booster vaccine to the state.

Gov. Justice also stated that 2 months after the vaccine people lose antibodies and then 6 months later we need to re-evaluate those 65 and older.

The Governor has been having his media briefings twice a week, he is now moving those briefings to three days a week. These will be hosted on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

‘Now is not the time to panic,’ said Gov . Justice but Gov. Justice admitted that he has the ‘finger on the trigger’ and can ‘see the enemy coming.’

There are currently 100 delta cases in West Virginia.