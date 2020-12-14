West Virginia to plan mandatory test college students

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, said during his coronavirus briefing that mandatory testing would begin at colleges.

Gov. Justice said they need to start target testing those 18-35 years old. He says that demographic is the target of asymptomatic people who are spreading the virus without knowing it.

The plan is to have students test mandatory once a week.

“The younger people could be running around like crazy, infecting our younger people, and they don’t even know it,” said Gov. Justice

Gov. Justice that they are early in the stages of getting the mandatory testing done.

The plan is to take the resources out of the nursing homes after all the nursing homes are vaccinated and move them over to the colleges.

