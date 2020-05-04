West Virginia to start second week of Gov’s reopening plan; Safer At Home order begins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Monday marks the second week of Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to push West Virginia’s economy forward in response to the coronavirus.

The governor’s plan includes the reopening of small businesses with fewer than 10 employees, restaurants with outdoor seating, barbershops, and dog groomers.

Physical distancing will be required.

Last week, hospitals were allowed to resume elective medical procedures, while other services were allowed to reopen, including primary care physician and dental offices and physical and psychological therapy.

Gov. Justice will hold his daily press briefing on COVID-19 at 12:30 PM today.

About 1,200 people in West Virginia have the virus and at least 50 have died.