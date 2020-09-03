West Virginia Univ. reports highest student virus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has reported its highest number of daily coronavirus cases among students for the second straight day.

The 48 confirmed student cases reported Thursday out of 408 tests given equates to a positive case rate of 11.8%.

It marks the fourth straight time that the rate has exceeded 10%.

By comparison, the statewide seven-day positive average was 2.9%.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice shut down bars indefinitely in Monongalia County, citing crowds of unmasked students and an increase in positive coronavirus cases.

Justice had allowed the bars to reopen on Monday. Monongalia County includes the WVU campus in Morgantown.