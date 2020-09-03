CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has reported its highest number of daily coronavirus cases among students for the second straight day.
The 48 confirmed student cases reported Thursday out of 408 tests given equates to a positive case rate of 11.8%.
It marks the fourth straight time that the rate has exceeded 10%.
By comparison, the statewide seven-day positive average was 2.9%.
On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice shut down bars indefinitely in Monongalia County, citing crowds of unmasked students and an increase in positive coronavirus cases.
Justice had allowed the bars to reopen on Monday. Monongalia County includes the WVU campus in Morgantown.
- The Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special to air starting Friday
- CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1
- West Virginia Univ. reports highest student virus cases
- Authorities: Couple kept young girl in dog cage in basement
- Justice gives update on broadband in Mountain State