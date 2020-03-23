Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

West Virginia vital records available by mail or online

Coronavirus

by: AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Certified copies of West Virginia birth, death and marriage certificates are accessible by mail or online after the Department of Health and Human Resources closed its Vital Registration Office in Charleston due to the coronavirus.

The office closed to the public Friday afternoon until further notice.

The department said the public can access certificates by mail from the office’s address or online, and more information is available on the agency’s website.

