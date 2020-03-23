CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Certified copies of West Virginia birth, death and marriage certificates are accessible by mail or online after the Department of Health and Human Resources closed its Vital Registration Office in Charleston due to the coronavirus.
The office closed to the public Friday afternoon until further notice.
The department said the public can access certificates by mail from the office’s address or online, and more information is available on the agency’s website.
- West Virginia vital records available by mail or online
- “This week, it’s going to get bad,” U.S. surgeon general warns
- White supremacists encouraging their members to spread coronavirus to cops, Jews, FBI says
- N95 masks stolen from Wheeling Hospital
- Anheuser-Busch distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to fight COVID-19