Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Wetzel-Tyler County Health Dept. confirms first positive COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wetzel-Tyler Health Department is reporting their first positive coronavirus case in the area.

According to Adminstrator Karen Cain, officials were notified of the case around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. Cain also says the case is travel related.

The Wetzel County resident is currently in isolation. Health officials are currently reaching out to individuals who may have come in contact with the individual.

