Wetzel-Tyler Health Department scheduling COVID-19 appointments

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wetzel/Tyler County (WTRF)- The Wetzel/Tyler County Health Department will begin taking appointments for the first round of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, January 6 at 9 AM.

If you, or a family member, over the age of 80, wish to receive the vaccine, you are to call 304-337-2001 EXT 101.

Wetzel/Tyler County Health Department WILL NOT start taking appointments until tomorrow at 9:00 AM Wednesday

The Wetzel/Tyler County Health Department is only accepting phone appointments.

The Wetzel/Tyler County Health Department also states to not leave a message and if no one answers to continue to call.

There will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, January 7 from 9:30 am- 3 PM at the Paden City Middle School Gym.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter