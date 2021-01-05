Wetzel-Tyler Health Department scheduling COVID-19 appointments

Wetzel/Tyler County (WTRF)- The Wetzel/Tyler County Health Department will begin taking appointments for the first round of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, January 6 at 9 AM.
If you, or a family member, over the age of 80, wish to receive the vaccine, you are to call 304-337-2001 EXT 101.
Wetzel/Tyler County Health Department WILL NOT start taking appointments until tomorrow at 9:00 AM Wednesday
The Wetzel/Tyler County Health Department is only accepting phone appointments.
The Wetzel/Tyler County Health Department also states to not leave a message and if no one answers to continue to call.
There will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, January 7 from 9:30 am- 3 PM at the Paden City Middle School Gym.
