What mask is best to fight Omicron?

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Health officials are renewing their calls for people to considering masking up to protect against COVID.

But, what mask should we wear?

West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, recommends the N-95 mask.

So, does that mean the cloth masks we’ve become accustomed to should be thrown out? Dr. Marsh says no.

He says to double up with a cloth mask and a surgical mask.

However, if you can find an N-95 it’s the most effective to block out Omicron.

They’re five ply and they’ve also got a charge that’s been applied to them, so they’re very much better at reducing the amount of aerosols and droplets that people produce when they’re yelling or coughing or sneezing and they also protect you much greater fi there are droplets with COVID in the environment you’re in. Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia Coronavirus Czar

Dr. Marsh warns about 60 percent of all masks on the marketplace are fake.