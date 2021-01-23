What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccinations

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Medical officials say the cure that could put an end to Coronavirus isn’t fully effective if you only take one dose of the vaccine.

That first dose still gives you some protection, but you won’t get that 95% immunity until the second dose, and officials say you may have to take both doses as far as 28 days apart.

Even pharmacy operations manager from Trinity Health System Susan Adams believes in the vaccine.

“In order to get this pandemic behind us, it’s very important that we all get vaccinated, and that we all do the two step for the vaccines — the Pfizer and Moderna. So, it’s very important complete that process, but it’s also very important to get vaccinated.” Susan Adams, pharmacy operations manager from Trinity Health System

With this being a novel virus, medical officials are looking into whether you could still spread the virus after taking the vaccine. They just ask everyone to be cautious.

Medical officials urge you to still social distance and wear a mask even if you do get vaccinated.