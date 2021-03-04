What’s safe for you to do after being vaccinated, according to health officials

Ohio County, WV (WTRF)- Once you’re vaccinated, you may think that means you can do normal things again.

But health officials say otherwise.

After you’ve had your second vaccine, you still have another two weeks until you have a level of immunity. But even then, health officials say safety protocols still apply.

This means you should still social distance, wear masks, wash your hands, and avoid large crowds.

Of course, health officials still believe the vaccine works. But here’s why you still need to take precaution.

Health officials remind us there’s still a large amount of disease in the community, but that’s not their only concern.

Health officials also have concerns this virus can mutate, and it has in parts of the country and world. The vaccines are still new, and health officials say there’s no promise they’re 100% effective against any type of mutation.

So, take caution.

“We need to take precaution. This is a respiratory virus. It can pass very easily to individuals by respiratory droplets on surfaces, and so we got to be cautious. Until we can control it… Both through vaccination and public health measures, we need to take the precaution.” Howard Gamble, Administration of Wheeling Ohio County Health Department

If we continue to see promising signs, less cases and deaths, health officials say we then can lower some of our precautions. They believe we won’t have to wear masks at some point.

But if we take precaution now, health officials say the virus will go down.