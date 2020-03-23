Wheeling bars public access to playgrounds; fishing still recommended

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As COVID-19 continues to spread, the City of Wheeling is taking pre-emptive measures and closing all of its parks and playgrounds.

These area hangout spots will be closed until the tenative date of April 6th.

As spring is in the air, this may come as tough news for parents who are trying to keep their kids active during the school lockdowns. State gyms and rec centers have already been closed, and this playground-ban breaks as Governor Justice issues a stay-at-home order for all West Virginia.

However, Wheeling’s Parks and Rec Director says while playgrounds are now off limits, fishing and hiking is still highly recommended.

Viruses can stick on various surfaces for up to multiple days at a time. So, these are prevenative measures to really try to keep

our citizens safe. Just trying to follow the guidelines from the CDC and encouraging everyone to stay away from eachother.

If you want to go outside, go for a run. Go for a walk in the neighborhood. Wheeling Creek; All the waters in the Northern Panhandle have been stocked with trout 3 times so far. Jesse Mestrovic, Wheeling’s Parks and Rec. Director

The parks and playgrounds include the following:

Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park

I-470 Skatepark

Tunnel Green

J.B. Chambers Sports Complex

Pleasanton

North 24th Street

Fulton

Greggsville

Overbrook

Owl Court

Garden Park

Patterson

Mozart

Bridge Park

Grandview/Wheeling Heights

Wilson

25th Street/Centre Wheeling

Jenson

Heritage Port

Edgington Lane

36th Street

Belle Isle

Bloch

Clator

Dimmeydale

Elks

Elm Terrace

Loveland

Pulaski

Latest Posts: