Wheeling bars public access to playgrounds; fishing still recommended

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As COVID-19 continues to spread, the City of Wheeling is taking pre-emptive measures and closing all of its parks and playgrounds.
These area hangout spots will be closed until the tenative date of April 6th.
As spring is in the air, this may come as tough news for parents who are trying to keep their kids active during the school lockdowns. State gyms and rec centers have already been closed, and this playground-ban breaks as Governor Justice issues a stay-at-home order for all West Virginia.
However, Wheeling’s Parks and Rec Director says while playgrounds are now off limits, fishing and hiking is still highly recommended.
Viruses can stick on various surfaces for up to multiple days at a time. So, these are prevenative measures to really try to keepJesse Mestrovic, Wheeling’s Parks and Rec. Director
our citizens safe. Just trying to follow the guidelines from the CDC and encouraging everyone to stay away from eachother.
If you want to go outside, go for a run. Go for a walk in the neighborhood. Wheeling Creek; All the waters in the Northern Panhandle have been stocked with trout 3 times so far.
The parks and playgrounds include the following:
- Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park
- I-470 Skatepark
- Tunnel Green
- J.B. Chambers Sports Complex
- Pleasanton
- North 24th Street
- Fulton
- Greggsville
- Overbrook
- Owl Court
- Garden Park
- Patterson
- Mozart
- Bridge Park
- Grandview/Wheeling Heights
- Wilson
- 25th Street/Centre Wheeling
- Jenson
- Heritage Port
- Edgington Lane
- 36th Street
- Belle Isle
- Bloch
- Clator
- Dimmeydale
- Elks
- Elm Terrace
- Loveland
- Pulaski
