Wheeling City Council closes meeting to public amid coronavirus concerns

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Not just anyone can show up to Wheeling City Council meetings, with Coronavirus fears in our mist.

City officials announced Monday, March 16 that you have to sign up ahead of time if you plan to give your input at the meetings. They say they’re now having people speak one at a time.

In a room full of empty chairs, only city council members made up most of the attendance tonight. It’s rare there aren’t at least 20 to 50 people from the community present, like most City Council meetings.

Mayor Glenn Elliot was worried about the Coronavirus risks if there’s a lot of people in one space.

We want to be a city government that’s very reactive and very responsible to the population. We want people to be able to participate in our meetings. But we don’t want to put people at risk. So, we have to take whatever steps we can just to be prudent right now” Glenn Elliott, Mayor of Wheeling

The next Wheeling City Council meeting is Tuesday, April 7. It’s slated to follow the same protocols, but the Mayor says that could change.

You can watch the meeting on the city’s Facebook page.

