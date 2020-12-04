Wheeling city offices closed to the public beginning Monday due to COVID-19 concerns

WHEELING, W.VA. – Effective Monday, Dec. 7, all City of Wheeling offices located in the City-County building, 1500 Chaplin St., will be closed to the public until further notice. Such action is in response to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio County. Offices will remain staffed. If needed, appointments can be made with respective department heads.

While the police department will remain open, walk-in reports are discouraged and all reports should be filed via telephone by calling 304-234-3664. For police, fire and medical emergencies, call 9-1-1.

Wheeling residents who need to pay utility bills or parking tickets can do so by utilizing the payment drop box inside the first set of doors at the main entrance of the City-County Building. Those wishing to utilize the drop box, which is clearly marked, do not have to go through security to access it. Payments can also be made by mail or online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/wheelingwv. Those wishing to pay a parking ticket via the Food for Fines program – five non-perishable food items in lieu of a $10 parking ticket – should contact the Finance Office at (304) 234-6472 to make arrangements for drop off.

The City’s Building & Planning Department will continue to do building inspections. However, those wishing to drop off building permit applications must do so via a drop box that is also located inside the first set of doors at the main entrance of the City-County Building adjacent to the box for utility bills and parking tickets. It, too, is clearly marked.

Those wishing to apply for a job with the City of Wheeling can do so online at https://www.wheelingwv.gov/departments/HumanResources/city-of-wheeling-job-application. Individuals who do not have access to a computer or who don’t feel comfortable filling out an application online should contact the Human Resources Department at (304) 234-3694 and one will be sent in the mail.

The scenario with the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be very fluid. Additional changes within the City of Wheeling could occur if necessary.