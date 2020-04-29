Wheeling considering temporary outdoor dining for city restaurants

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) – Week 2 of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s plan to re-open the state includes permitting outdoor dining under strict physical distancing restrictions.

In light of this, the City of Wheeling will consider temporary outdoor dining arrangements utilizing a combination of sidewalks and on-street parking adjacent to applicable restaurants.

In addition, potential street closures in Centre Market to further facilitate outdoor dining could also be considered. Week 2 of the Governor’s plan could occur as early as next week.

In addition to the methodology set down by the Governor, City Manager Robert Herron explained that there are some guidelines that will need to be followed for temporary outdoor dining including maintaining pedestrian access across the front of a building.

This could eliminate parking directly adjacent to the restaurant.

Also, the rules of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration would apply, which the City has no ability to change.

The City looks forward to working with interested restaurants to cooperatively assist them in facilitating their return to normal business operations.

“The situations we are dealing with as a result of COVID-19 are unprecedented. Therefore, no guidelines on how to handle these scenarios that are upon us exist, so we are thinking outside the box regarding how the City can help our small businesses in these trying times,” he said.

Mayor Glenn Elliott said the City is pleased to assist its businesses where it can.

“I know that many of our local restaurants are hurting right now, and so we are trying to be as flexible as we can be in facilitating greater outdoor seating capacity during the early stages of the Governor’s re-opening plan. We hope that restaurant owners will take advantage of this opportunity,” he said.

Restaurants interested in making arrangements for temporary outdoor dining should fill out a one page application for a Street & Right of Way Permit on the City’s website at https://www.wheelingwv.gov/departments/CityManager/street-right-of-way-permits and return it via the U.S. Postal Service, with required documentation, to the City Manager’s office, 1500 Chapline St., Wheeling, WV 26003 or via email at citymanager@wheelingwv.gov.

Questions or assistance regarding this program can be directed to the City of Wheeling’s Economic & Community Development Department by at 304-234-3701 or nprager@wheelingwv.gov.