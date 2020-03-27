Wheeling Fire gives kitchen safety tips

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department is giving us simple tips that way we can all be extra careful if we’re cooking in.

According to fire officials, there hasn’t been a lot of kitchen fires in Wheeling, while other fire agencies have noticed an increase since the COVID-19 crisis started.

Fire officials are reminding you to keep lids for your pots and pans close by in case they catch fire, to keep a home fire extinguisher, and make sure your smoke detectors are working properly. It’s also important to plan for at least two places you would exit if there’s ever a fire.

Just a few things Wheeling fire officials are urging you to remember, especially now that we’re under a “Stay at Home” Order.​ ​

“We need to be aware of those fire and safety hazards to make sure we don’t get somebody injured. Right now, it’s not progressed to that, but we thought it would be a good time to address those home safety issues.”​ ​ Larry Helms, Wheeling Fire Chief

Helms adds we all should be practicing social distancing at home too.​

If you think you may be sick and it’s different than allergies, he says you should call your doctor to get help during the crisis.

