Wheeling Food Giveaway Serving Hundreds of Families

A local food pantry could be serving as many as hundreds of families through Hope Methodist Church in Wheeling.

The church has been running the food pantry for 25 years, and it’s had to step it up during the Pandemic.

Several volunteers are packing meals full of bread, sweets, cereal, meats, canned goods, as well as sometimes milk, cheese, and frozen dinners. Usually meals are packed for families of four that should last for two weeks, but the church will make an exception if you have a larger family, according to the volunteers.

Volunteers see the food pantry as more than just feeding families during the Pandemic.

“During the Pandemic, people are anxious. People are scared. People need reassurance that somebody cares about them. My hope is always that we offer more than just food. That’s what we do. That’s what we do.” Mary Jane Rogerson, Director of the Food Pantry

The next day they’re giving food out is Wednesday, May 6th from 4 pm to 6 pm.

If you’d like to know more the food pantry, you can reach the church at (304) 233-1607.