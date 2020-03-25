Wheeling Health Right staying busy as nonessential workers transition to ‘work from home’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Health Right is continuing to help the under-served in our community as the COVID-19 pandemic hits the nation. And as these essential services stay open, it’s important to know what’s changed.

We’ve been busy. We’ve been busy with people coming in with colds, flu, upper respiratory stuff. But, we’ve cut back on our preventative care. People need to stay in place. If it’s not a problem, just stay home. Shawn Core, Advance Nurse Practitioner & Clinic Director at Wheeling Health Right

Checkups and minor surgeries have been put on pause and will be scheduled once the flux of this pandemic has dissipated. But as many in the Ohio Valley are out of work, getting care that is not COVID-19 related may be on your mind.

ER rooms are flooded. And there are very, very sick people there; stuff that can’t be treated on an outpatient basis. So, if we can minimize that ER visit, that helps the hospital as well. Alice Pagano, RN at Wheeling Health Right

It’s important to know that these services at the center are not disappearing, just being modified.

Right now we’re working with a skeleton crew. We’ve asked non-essential staff to stay at home and work from home. Those of us on the frontline have to be here and we’re very happy to be here. Shawn Core, Advance Nurse Practitioner & Clinic Director at Wheeling Health Right

In office appointments have decreased. We’re doing a lot of treatment over the phone; filling prescriptions as much as possible. Alice Pagano, RN at Wheeling Health Right

And if you’re experiencing Coronavirus symptoms, staff welcome you to the door, and then promptly fit you with a mask and gloves.

If you pass, then we go ahead and if it’s an upper-respiratory infection, we’ll have you come back and see one of the providers. We’re testing influenza A, B, and Strep. If those rule out, then we may ask you to stay masked and head over to Wheeling Park where they are testing for COVID. Shawn Core, Advance Nurse Practitioner & Clinic Director at Wheeling Health Right

And in the coming weeks, services like filling prescriptions will continue as normal. They will just take your temperature first when you walk in the door.

