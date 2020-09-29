Wheeling Health Right to Offer COVID-19 Testing

WHEELING, W.Va. — Starting Thursday, October 1, Wheeling Health Right will serve as a COVID-19 testing site as part of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources COVID -19 Testing Expansion with Free Clinics program.

The clinic will provide free drive-through testing as part of state expansion.

A visible drive-through testing tent will be set up in the clinic’s rear parking lot at 61-29th Street in Wheeling, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the clinic’s normal working days, excluding holidays.

Patients will be tested regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay, as testing is free of charge. Patients wishing to be tested must arrive at the testing site with positive identification. Prior physician authorization is not required. Testing is not limited by state or county of residence.

Wheeling Health Right officials ask that patients who request COVID-19 testing do not enter the front door of the clinic for testing, nor present at other times of day. Please seek the indicated outdoor COVID-19 testing site in the rear of the building only, during the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. only.

Wheeling Health Right will not perform laboratory analysis on the specimens; they will be sent to a third party source through WV DHHR for testing that will communicate with patients about results. Wheeling Health Right will not treat patients for COVID-19, unless they are current or have qualified to become Wheeling Health Right patients.

Call the clinic at 304-233-9323 for more information on COVID-19 testing or enrollment in Wheeling Health Right services.