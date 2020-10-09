Wheeling Health Right to offer free COVID-19 testing

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va — Starting Tuesday, October 13, Wheeling Health Right will serve as a COVID-19 testing site as part of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources COVID -19 Testing Expansion program.

Testing will be available in the clinic at 61-29th Street in Wheeling, Monday through Friday from 10 am-2 pm, on the clinic’s normal working days, excluding holidays.

Patients will be tested regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay, as testing is free of charge.

Patients wishing to be tested must arrive at the testing site with positive identification. Prior physician authorization is not required. Testing is not limited by state or county of residence; patients wishing to be tested do not have to be Wheeling Health Right patients.

Wheeling Health Right officials offer that patients may walk in or call ahead, but that those wishing to be tested please adhere to the active testing hours between 10 am and 2 pm only.

Wheeling Health Right will not perform laboratory analysis on the specimens; they will be sent to a third party source through WV DHHR for testing that will communicate directly with patients about results. Wheeling Health Right will not treat patients for COVID-19, unless they are current or have qualified to become Wheeling Health Right patients.

Call the clinic at 304-233-9323 for more information on COVID-19 testing or enrollment in Wheeling Health Right services.