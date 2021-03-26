Wheeling Hospital booking vaccine appointments with new self-scheduling system

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re waiting to get your vaccine, Wheeling Hospital is booking appointments for next Monday and Tuesday.

It’s part of their new self-scheduling website 7News just learned about yesterday.

Governor Jim Justice recently expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines, making distribution more widely available.

According to Wheeling Hospital Vice President Tony Martinelli, that expansion allowed a greater number of vaccines into the area. He said the hospital is excited to offer another way for people to access the vaccine.

It’s a huge moment. Again, this is what we have been talking about for a year. A year plus. The eligibility requirement are just to be a resident in the state of West Virginia. County does not matter. This clinic is located in Ohio County, Brooke, Marshall, Hancock, Wetzel County are welcome to come up here to get the vaccine. If you are between 16 and 18 you will need to bring a parent or guardian with you to sign the consent form, but other than that, it’s pretty much wide open. Tony Martinelli, Assistant Vice President, Wheeling Hospital

To register, go to wheelinghospital.org/covidvaccine.