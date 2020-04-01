Wheeling Hospital drive-thru site zeroing in on COVID-19; no longer flu season

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Three weeks into testing, Wheeling Hospital is making some changes at the site.

Over 700 people have been tested for COVID-19, and though officials could not confirm an exact number, tests are coming back positive. As testing continues, halting those strep and flu tests is in an effort to zero-in on the real problem.

We’re streamlining the COVID-19 testing because flu season is over. By April 1st we are seeing a lot less flu last week and a lot less strep. So, we are zeroing in on COVID and trying to get the patients who think they have been exposed, or think they are at risk for COVID through the tent more quickly. The fact that the lab results are being sent locally are making the results come back more quickly. So, results aren’t being shipped in clear from California. Cara Gazdik, Clinical Director of Nursing at Wheeling Hospital

Now if you do test negative for Coronavirus, you’re advised to go back to your primary care to test for flu or strep. Thanks to testing local, patients are finding out in two days whether they are COVID positive. That shortened waiting time has made it easier on families.

Since they are no longer testing for flu and strep, if you are symptomatic, call the hotline at 304-221-3995. Officials will direct you on whether to come get tested for COVID-19 or not.

The off-site testing center is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Latest Posts: