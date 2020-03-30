Wheeling Hospital eliminates strep throat, flu testing at off-site center

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Hospital will be altering procedures at its drive-thru off-site testing center for the coronavirus at Wheeling Park.

Beginning Wednesday, April 1, Wheeling Hospital will no longer test for influenza A and B, as well as strep throat. Staff will focus solely on testing for COVID-19.

As is typical in the spring, flu activity is decreasing, and confirmed by the CDC. And although by no means is influenza gone for the season, at this time Wheeling Hospital is shifting the testing focus to COVID-19. Dr. Clark Milton, Wheeling Hospital Director of Corporate Health

As of Monday, March 30, roughly 620 patients have been tested for the virus at Wheeling Park.

If you would like to receive testing, call 304-221-3995. Following screenings, patients will immediately enter self-quarantine.

Testing is Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

