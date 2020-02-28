Wheeling Hospital Gears Up as Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

The Coronavirus has been on the rise in parts of America.

According to medical experts, there are no reports of cases in the Ohio Valley so far, but Wheeling Hospital has decided to step it up.

The virus used to only be seen in animals, and now it’s been spreading to people through droplets. You can contract it just by being near someone else infected, similar to contracting the common cold or flu. The symptoms typically include coughing, a fever, and body aches that could worsen.

“If your fever persist for two or three days, you become short of breath, you have difficulty concentrating, you’re having symptoms that you feel like you’re going to pass out, then you need urgent assessment.” Clark Milton, Director of Corporate Health, Wheeling Hospital

Wheeling Hospital is one of several hospitals reminding you to stay healthy and safe, especially with other parts of our country being infected with the virus. The hospital is keeping their hand hygiene stations up, and signs that are asking people to grab a mask if they have traveled to certain parts of the world within the last 14 days, have symptoms of the Coronavirus, or have been around people infected.

“It is most important that we get across that transmission is low. It is really important to do the basic things. So, if you are coming into the facility and you are ill, do the normal things that you would do in the normal flu season, which is normally helpful if it does come in this area.”​ Laura Rafa, Director of Quality and Infection Control, Wheeling Hospital

Medical experts are asking you to wash your hands, not touch your eyes, nose and face so often, and to stay home if you are sick.