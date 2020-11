WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Hospital off-site COVID-19 testing center at the former OVMC will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

The site will reopen for testing from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Normal hours will resume on Monday.

The testing center is open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during the week, and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

