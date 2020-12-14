Wheeling Hospital ready to administer COVID vaccine To Front-Line Employees

WHEELING, WV (WTRF)– Wheeling Hospital is picking up its first shipment of COVID vaccines today in Morgantown, and preparations are in place to being inoculating its health care workers Tuesday morning.

“We’re driving to WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital today to transfer enough vaccines to begin administering inoculations to our front line employees who have been caring for COVID patients since March,” Tony Martinelli, assistant vice president, said. “Our staff has done a great job combatting this pandemic for the past nine months. We were extremely excited to begin vaccine rollout in order to keep them protected.”

The shots are being administered on a tier system, and criteria includes the amount of direct patient care, the units involved, areas with high exposure risk, critical functions to the hospital and groups with risk for staffing shortages. All vaccinations are on a voluntary basis.

Approval for the Pfizer vaccine came late last week. About a week after that, the Moderna vaccine is projected to be approved, with shipments to arrive periodically afterward.

“We hope to have our staff vaccinations to be completed by mid to late January,” Martinelli said.

Neither the hospital, nor its physicians, will be providing vaccines to the general public at this time. Hospital employees working in Ohio will be vaccinated through the Ohio vaccine distribution protocol.

“As always, the safety of our employees and patients is an utmost priority,” Martinelli said. “As is often repeated: the vaccine is a light at the end of the COVID tunnel, but we’re still in the tunnel. So we encourage everyone to continue wearing masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.”