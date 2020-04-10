Wheeling, W.Va- (WTRF)- Wheeling Hospital took precaution and closed their cafeteria after officials found out a dietary employee tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.
In an email sent out to the employees, Wheeling Hospital says all dietary employees are being tested for COVID-19 coronavirus.
Wheeling Hospital says Panhandle Cleaning will perform a thorough deep clean of the entire cafeteria facility throughout the weekend.
Officials at Wheeling Hospital say the cafeteria will reopen on Monday.
- 2 men in hospital after stabbing in Wheeling
- Coronavirus In Belmont County: Officials confirm 2nd death in Belmont County due to COVID-19
- The Easter Bunny is coming to your town
- Wheeling Hospital takes precaution to close cafeteria after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Melania Trump tweets photo of herself wearing mask to encourage others