Wheeling Hospital takes precaution to close cafeteria after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

Coronavirus

Wheeling, W.Va- (WTRF)- Wheeling Hospital took precaution and closed their cafeteria after officials found out a dietary employee tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

In an email sent out to the employees, Wheeling Hospital says all dietary employees are being tested for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Wheeling Hospital says Panhandle Cleaning will perform a thorough deep clean of the entire cafeteria facility throughout the weekend.

Officials at Wheeling Hospital say the cafeteria will reopen on Monday.

