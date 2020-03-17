Wheeling Hospital to offer off-site Coronavirus (Covid-19) testing in Wheeling Park parking lot

Wheeling, WV.A (WTRF)- Wheeling Hospital if offering off-site symptomatic testing for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The regional center will handle patients from all of the area’s hospitals in the WVU Medicine System including Harrison Community, Reynolds Memorial, Barnesville and Wetzel Community.

The drive through swab tests will be conducted in emergency medical tents set up in the Wheeling Park parking lot, near the pool.

Nurses and lab personnel from Wheeling Hospital will be on-site assisted by staff from Barnesville and Reynolds Memorial Hospitals.

In order to be tested, you must call the hospital’s on-call number for COVID-19 at 304-221-3995.

If the patient is symptomatic over the phone, the person’s name will be sent to the Testing Center and the order is sent to the computer list.

Patients can call their primary physician and Wheeling Hospital will follow triage protocol then decide if the patient should be sent to the Testing Center where the order will be placed.

Those with independent physicians will be directed to the one-call number.

An Id will be required to verify the patient’s testing order has been entered.

After a consent form is signed the patient will be tested for Influenza A and B as well as strep throat.

If the results are positive that person will be directed to return home and to contact their primary care doctor for instructions.

If the results are negative, the patient will be tested for COVID-19.

The test will be sent to Quest Diagnostics, a private testing firm, and the results will go to the person’s primary care provider.

Until results are received the patient will be instructed to return home to self-quarantine for 14 days.

If the results come back negative the self quartine will be lifted.

If positive, treatment will be determined by the physician.

Testing is open from 10 am- 4 pm Monday-Saturday starting Wednesday, March 18.

Wheeling Police and Fire as well as Ohio County Emergency Management Agency will also provide assistance