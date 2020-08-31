Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reports a sixth death of an Ohio County resident from complications related to COVID-19

OHIO COUNTY — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing a sixth death of an Ohio County resident from complications related to COVID-19. The individual was hospitalized at the time of their death.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 290 cases, including four (4) probable cases, five (5) positives from the higher education testing and six (6) deaths. Case surveillance contact tracing and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wear a face covering when out in public, indoors or at work, wash your hands frequently and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if you are tested for COVID-19 that you are to remain in home isolation until you receive negative test results. Individuals who test positive will be contact by a county health department and receive further instructions in regards to care and monitoring.

You should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19 prior to arriving at the facility. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. Ohio Valley residents who are interest in being tested at this location should call the one-call number at (304) 221-3995. Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care, call (304) 232-0725 for more information. MedExpress is also testing for COVID-19, for more information call (304) 242-4228