WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With Coronavirus still going around, you might want to think about getting your child vaccinated, and here’s some good news.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will also offer two new COVID-19 vaccines for young children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. The department will offer both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine starting tomorrow.

But keep in mind, Pfizer involves three doses and Moderna involves two.

Howard Gamble with the Health Department says the vaccines are FDA and CDC approved and urges us to get our children vaccinated because they’re not immune.

“It’s very successful for kids. So, there is a benefit. Just one child ending up in the ER or hospital is just too many. We have a vaccine now. Let’s get it. Let’s get the kids protected.” Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Your child can get vaccinated at the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department during the week, but a parent or guardian needs to go with them.

The clinics are open 9 to 11 am and 1 to 3 pm and just walk-in.

If your child reacts to the vaccine, don’t worry. Gamble says not feeling well, a slight headache or tenderness to the vaccine area is normal.