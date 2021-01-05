Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. announces additional COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Ohio County residents 80 years old and older

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing additional COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Ohio County residents 80 years old and older.

Thursday, January 7, 2021

Friday, January 8, 2021

Saturday, January 9, 2021

Sunday, January 10, 2021

Monday, January 11, 2021

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Thursday, January 14, 2021

All COVID-19 clinics will be held from 9:00am to 3:30pm with appointments every 10 minutes.

The clinics will be held at the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department (City/County Building, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling) and will be by appointment. For an appointment call (304) 234-3756 starting 8:30am on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

The health department was allotted an additional 650 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be administered on a first come, first served basis.

Please bring a photo ID, including proof of age and residency (WV Driver’s License). To help maintain social distancing, please come to your appointment at the time scheduled, you do not need to arrive early. When more vaccine arrives, or additional groups are identified for vaccination the department will provide more notification.

There will be limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccine at first, so the vaccine will be distributed in phases based on risk. Supply of COVID-19 vaccine will increase over time.

We are dedicated to ensuring that all residents of Ohio County and West Virginians have access to a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible. The initial focus of West Virginia’s vaccine distribution is to take care of the most vulnerable in our state. Vaccines will be in limited supply at the beginning, so the first phase will be distributed to individuals in high-risk settings such as healthcare, first response, long-term care facilities, and education. This approach is imperative to preserve critical infrastructure, such as making sure our healthcare system can meet our state’s needs. We understand that there are questions regarding when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available, and we are urging patience for all those waiting. As we receive more vaccine supply and have vaccinated those outlined in the state’s plan for Phase 1, we will move forward with vaccinations for the general public. We appreciate your commitment to protecting West Virginia.