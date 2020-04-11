Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. announces one new positive COVID-19 case

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A new positive COVID-19 case was announced by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department on Saturday.

Health officials are currently monitoring 22 cases in the county. One earlier case was later transferred to a hospital in California.

Gov. Jim Justice declared Ohio County a hotspot for the coronavirus during his briefing on Friday. Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will be enforcing new guidelines set by the governor.

These statistics are not reflected in the data reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Health Resources.

