Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. reports 18 new positive cases of COVID-19

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing eighteen (18) new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Saturday, October 31, 2020. Currently, the health department reports a total of 638 cases, including nine (9) deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

Starting Monday, November 2 and running until Saturday, November 7, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.

Investigation to date indicates that cases are associated with resident and nonresident vacation travel, group events including family gatherings, cases at higher education centers, and cases with no other risk factor, which can be an indicator of active community spread. The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is monitoring multiple outbreaks among facilities in Ohio County.

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wear a face-covering when out in public, indoors, or at work, wash your hands frequently, and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.