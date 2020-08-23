Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. reports three new COVID-19 cases

OHIO COUNTY — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County. The three (3) new cases are from Wednesday evening to Sunday morning.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 292 cases, including four (4) probable cases, five (5) positives from the higher education testing and four deaths. Case surveillance contact tracing and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is now receiving test results from the free COVID-19 Clinics held on the West Liberty University campus from Aug. 14 – 17. Not all results are in yet and these may take several more days to be counted. Of the results currently in, there are three (3) positives at this point.

The Health Department is also receiving test results from the free COVID-19 Clinics held on the Wheeling University campus on August 18 and 21. Not all results are in yet and these may take several more days to be counted. Of the results currently in, there are two (2) positives at this point.

All individuals associated with the higher education testing are asymptomatic and are now being isolated and/or sent home. Contact tracing is being handled by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department. Campus cleaning and sanitation is in place to disinfect areas where the positive testing individuals have been.

The Health Department and Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency will continue the COVID-19 testing at Wheeling University on August 23. The clinic is from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p..m and is for all students, faculty, employees, and vendors at the University.

Investigation to date indicates that cases are associated with resident and nonresident vacation travel, group events including family gatherings, and cases with no other risk factor, which can be an indicator of active community spread. The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department continues to monitor local outbreaks.

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wear a face covering when out in public, indoors or at work, wash your hands frequently and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if you are tested for COVID-19 that you are to remain in home isolation until you receive negative test results. Individuals who test positive will be contact by a county health department and receive further instructions in regards to care and monitoring.

You should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19 prior to arriving at the facility. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. Ohio Valley residents who are interest in being tested at this location should call the one-call number at (304) 221-3995. Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care, call (304) 232-0725 for more information. MedExpress is also testing for COVID-19, for more information call (304) 242-4228.