Wheeling Park student tests positive for COVID-19

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County health officials released Saturday evening that a student at Wheeling Park High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

That student reportedly tested positive on Thursday and the Health Department and school have investigated those who were direct contacts. Those individuals were contacted and placed in quarantine.

Staff will now disinfect and clean the school over the weekend.

The Health Department is warning all students and staff should monitor their health. Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested.

The Wheeling Ohio County Health Department also says there are six new positive cases total identified this weekend.