Wheeling PD implements strategies to enforce social distancing

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department has implemented several strategies to enforce the governor’s executive order.
Caution tape can be seen at playgrounds and basketball courts to prevent people from congregating in large crowds.
Panhandlers have also been asked to move from certain areas and not walk up to motorists.
Residents are allowed to still go out for exercise but to continue to practice social distancing.
