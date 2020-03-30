Wheeling Symphony Maestro “Live on Google Hangouts”

The Maestro of The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is now connecting to people through new ways since all performances are post-phoned, thanks to social distancing.

John Delvin, along with a staff member in charge of its educational programs, will be taking your questions while “Live on Google Hangouts”.

According to Delvin, a lot of the topics are centered around the next steps into your music career, the difference between music education and music performance programs, and other music career options you could take. All questions are hand-picked by Delvin himself.

“Normally I conduct the Youth Orchestra every so often, but here we’re bringing together a huge community of people together. Not to make music, but to provide pathways to the students, which is valuable to them.” John Delvin, Maestro of The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

A lot of the questions have already been submitted ahead of time, but it’s not too late if there’s more you want to ask.

Delvin is taking them at FrontDesk@WheelingSymphony.com.

The “Live on Google Hangouts” isn’t until tonight at 7 at WheelingSymphony.com.

Anyone can join the conversation.