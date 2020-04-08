When restrictions are lifted, finance expert says spend cautiously

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) As the nation looks forward to the time when stay-at-home orders are lifted and businesses reopen, many of us are already mentally preparing our shopping list.



But financial experts urge us to go slowly.



They recommend easing –not rushing–back to your favorite shopping venue.



They say we need to recognize that workplaces may bring employees back in waves, not all at once.



So your finances may not recover instantly.



“It may be a little less for the first few weeks, so just make sure you’re budgeting yourself,” cautioned Jason Haswell of the Monteverde Group. “You don’t want to go out and take a trip or spend frivolously. Be careful in the initial stages, just to make sure the income coming back is matching what the expenses are going forward.”



Haswell says to look at the bills you haven’t paid, and make sure you factor those back into your budget.



And even when things are back to normal, he recommends putting some money aside, and managing your finances a little more tightly going forward.