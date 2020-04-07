When will coronavirus peak in WV?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF/WCMH) – The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) continues to update their coronavirus model daily.

According to their latest projections on April 6, the number of deaths per day in the Mountain State is expected to peak on April 17.

IMHE Projections – April 6, 2020

Resources to help fight COVID-19 is expected to peak one day earlier on April 16. That includes, all beds and invasive ventilators.

Nationally, the IHME projects 81,766 deaths from the virus across the country. A peak of 3,130 deaths per day is projected on April 16. The previous version of the model projected 93,531 deaths.

The model still projects a national shortage of 36,654 hospital beds and 16,323 ICU beds.

IMHE Projections – April 6, 2020

The IHME is part of the University of Washington’s School of Medicine.

As of April 6, there have been 345 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia., along with four deaths.

