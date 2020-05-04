When will the Ohio BMV reopen in Ohio? Later in May says Lt. Gov. Jon Husted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will open later in May, but no official date has been announced to the public.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says the reopening of all the BMVs around the state will not happen until later this month. He said there is not a set date yet. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) May 4, 2020

Husted says the “get in line online” featured that was rolled out in 2019 will be activated first. Ohioans are able to sign up online for a spot in line at a specific time, so less people will congregate in the BMV’s usually small offices.

Gov. Mike DeWine in mid-March announced all but five of Ohio’s 181 BMV locations and 52 driver examination stations would close to slow the spread of COVID-19.