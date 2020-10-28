White House lists ‘ending the COVID-19 pandemic’ as an accomplishment

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington D.C (WTRF)- The White House’s Office of Science and Technology listed “ending the Covid-19 pandemic” as one of the top accomplishments of the Trump administration’s first term.

A release from OSTP says “From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic the Trump Administration has taken decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat and defeat the disease. “

The office’s director, Dr. Kelvin Droegemeier said, ” President Trump has solidified America’s standing as the most scientifically and technologically advanced nation the world has ever known”.

According to the CDC, The United States has reported a total of 8,680,611 cases since January 21, 2020. There have been 492,026 cases in the last 7 days and there have been 225,084 reported deaths from COVID-19.

You can read the full release below.