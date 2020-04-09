White House setting up economic crisis task force focused on reopening country

The White House is preparing to announce a second coronavirus task force — this one focused on the economic elements and opening the economy, two senior administration officials and a person familiar with the discussions tell ABC News.

This task force will include Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow and some other top administration officials as well as others from the private sector, sources said.

The news of a potential economic task force was first reported by the Washington Post.

The plans are not yet finalized, but sources say the rollout could be ready as soon as today.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will likely lead the team, but sources say his role is not yet finalized.

While the president will not give a date of opening up the economy, the economic task force will focus on ways to have a majority of the country open by April 30. Trump extended the administrations social distancing guidelines to this day.

The White House would not confirm the details of the second task force Thursday morning, but White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said the president’s first priority is to protect the safety of the American people.

“President Trump’s policies took this economy to record setting historic highs for all Americans but this unforeseen, unprecedented crisis has hurt many workers and businesses,” Deere said in a statement.

“The President wants to see this economy open again so people can get back to work, but scientific data will drive the timeline on those decisions because his number one priority is to protect the safety and well-being of the American people.”