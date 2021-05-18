Who can go without a mask? A Wheeling doctor clears up the confusion

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The CDC’s recent easing of the mask mandate may have left us with more questions than answers.



People were quick to post on social media that they were throwing away their masks and feeling free again.



Dr. Clark Milton, director of corporate health at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital, says “it isn’t time to toss the mask and hug everybody just yet.”



Dr. Milton says the CDC said that if you’re vaccinated and if you’re with others who are vaccinated, then you don’t need to wear a mask.



But he said there are many people who are not vaccinated, so they still need to wear the mask.



He also said there are many exceptions, where masks are required even if you’ve been vaccinated.



Those include hospitals, nursing homes, buses, trains, planes, schools and prisons.



He says many people remain unvaccinated.



For those who are staunchly opposed to vaccines, he says they won’t get it.



But he believes that two-thirds of unvaccinated people are just hesitant and cautious, and need a little encouragement and knowledge.



Dr. Milton says he was “one of the first in line” to get vaccinated, and he’s glad he did.



“I’m a 66-year-old man and I didn’t want to end up in ICU,” he said. “I’m also an advocate for vaccines and I’m confident that they’re safe and they work. So I encourage all of us to get vaccinated.”



He said there’s no way to know if everyone who is not wearing a mask in public has truly been vaccinated.



And he said there’s no way to know who out among us has a compromised immune system.

o he says if you’re concerned, it’s fine to continue to wear your mask.